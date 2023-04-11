Close
Eurozone Retail Sales Contract In February

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Eurozone retail sales contract in February

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Euro area retail sales decreased 0.8% month-on-month in February as persistent inflation, rising borrowing costs and recession fears dented consumer spending, according to latest data released on Tuesday.

The figure shifted from an upwardly revised 0.8% growth in January, meeting market forecast.

"In the euro area in February, compared with January, the volume of retail trade decreased by 1.8% for automotive fuels, by 0.7% for non-food products and by 0.6% for food, drinks and tobacco," read a statement by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

On an annual basis, retail sales in the euro area dove 3% in February.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the bloc's single Currency – the euro – while the EU27 includes all of its member countries.

For the EU, retail sales were down 0.9% in February on a monthly basis, along with an annual decline of 3.1%.

The largest monthly decreases were in Slovenia (down 10.5%), Hungary and Poland (both down 2.0%) and Sweden (down 1.6%).

On the flip side, Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus (1.6%), Luxembourg (0.8%) and Belgium (0.7%) recorded the highest increases.

