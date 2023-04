Eurozone retail sales contract in February

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Euro area retail sales decreased 0.8% month-on-month in February as persistent inflation, rising borrowing costs and recession fears dented consumer spending, according to latest data released on Tuesday.

The figure shifted from an upwardly revised 0.8% growth in January, meeting market forecast.

"In the euro area in February, compared with January, the volume of retail trade decreased by 1.8% for automotive fuels, by 0.7% for non-food products and by 0.6% for food, drinks and tobacco," read a statement by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

On an annual basis, retail sales in the euro area dove 3% in February.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the bloc's single Currency the euro while the EU27 includes all of its member countries.

For the EU, retail sales were down 0.9% in February on a monthly basis, along with an annual decline of 3.1%.

The largest monthly decreases were in Slovenia (down 10.5%), Hungary and Poland (both down 2.0%) and Sweden (down 1.6%).

On the flip side, Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus (1.6%), Luxembourg (0.8%) and Belgium (0.7%) recorded the highest increases.