Open Menu

Eurozone Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall In January

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Eurozone retail sales unexpectedly fall in January

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Euro-area retail sales posted an unexpected decline in January compared to a month ago, according to data released Thursday.

The volume of retail trade in the eurozone decreased by 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, following a revised flat reading in December, Eurostat data showed.

The market expectation was for growth of 0.1% month-on-month in January.

In the EU, sales also declined by 0.2% in the same month.

Sales volumes in the eurozone increased by 0.6% for food, drinks, and tobacco.

Meanwhile, sales fell 0.7% for non-food products (except automotive fuel) and 0.

3% for automotive fuel in specialized stores.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew by 1.5% in the euro area and by 1.6% in the EU in January, falling short of the market forecasts.

Among EU members for which data are available, the highest monthly hikes were seen in Slovenia (2.3%), Hungary (2.2%), and the Netherlands (1.6%), while the largest falls were in Slovakia (down 9%), Lithuania (down 4.8%), and the Greek Cypriot Administration (down 2.2%).

The eurozone/euro area, or EA20, represents member states that use the bloc's single Currency, the euro, while the EU27 includes all member countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

42 minutes ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

2 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

4 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

5 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business