Eurozone stocks build on gains, London dips at open

European stock markets opened mixed on Wednesday, with London falling and eurozone indices building on the previous session's strong gains

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets opened mixed on Wednesday, with London falling and eurozone indices building on the previous session's strong gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 6,436.

33 points in the face of virus and Brexit deal uncertainties.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was up 0.5 percent to 13,482.34 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.2 percent to 5,479.54.

European stock markets rebounded Tuesday following sharp losses on Monday.