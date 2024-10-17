Open Menu

Eurozone Stocks Climb As ECB Rate Cut Looms

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Eurozone stocks climb as ECB rate cut looms

Paris and Frankfurt stock markets climbed and the euro traded mixed Thursday before an expected interest-rate cut from the European Central Bank as the eurozone faces weakening economic activity and falling price pressures

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Paris and Frankfurt stock markets climbed and the euro traded mixed Thursday before an expected interest-rate cut from the European Central Bank as the eurozone faces weakening economic activity and falling price pressures.

Outside the eurozone, London gained in midday deals after Asian stock markets mainly struggled, with Beijing's latest plan to boost China's troubled property sector coming up short of expectations.

Investors are expecting the ECB to cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis-points Thursday, after two previous reductions this year.

Eurozone inflation for September has been revised down to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent, official data showed Thursday. The rate is below the ECB's two-percent target.

A weak economy has also added pressure on the ECB to reduce borrowing costs.

"A rate cut today might not be an isolated event as it could take a lot more cuts to regain positive momentum in the economy," noted Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"Economic data from the region has been weak of late, meaning the central bank needs to lower the cost of borrowing to encourage more businesses and consumers to spend."

- China's property sector crisis -

Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets closed down, with property stocks tumbling after traders were left disappointed by fresh measures from China's housing minister to ease a real estate crisis.

Housing minister Ni Hong said Thursday that officials would almost double the amount of credit available to complete unfinished housing projects to $562 billion and also help renovate a million homes.

However, "there was no new initiative to excite markets about a meaningful revival in a sector", said Patrick Munnelly, market strategist at traders Tickmill Group.

China, the world's number-two economy, has struggled to recover since lifting strict Covid controls at the end of 2022, battered by a debt crisis in the property sector and torpid consumer demand.

Tokyo also closed lower Thursday, while focus around the world was also on the latest earnings season.

Taipei and New York-listed TSMC, which controls more than half the world's output of chips, announced a bigger-than-expected increase in net profit for the third quarter.

Analysts hope the announcement will offset fears over the tech sector after Dutch powerhouse ASML this week cut its 2025 guidance and forecast a slump in sales bookings.

"Early earnings from semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC has allayed fears over a potential slowdown in demand for chips signalled by Tuesday's dour ASML data," said Joshua Mahoney, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

Shares in Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia dropped more than four percent after it reported an eight-percent drop in sales.

Nestle's stock price rose 2.7 percent after its new CEO, Laurent Freixe, announced an overhaul of the executive team as sales slump at the food giant.

- Key figures around 1045 GMT -

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 7,578.93

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.8 percent at 19,583.12

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 at 8,355.82 points

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 38,911.19 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.0 percent at 20,079.10 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.1 percent at 3,169.38 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 43,077.70 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0863 from $1.0859 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3008 from $1.2986

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 149.61 yen from 149.63 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.50 pence from 83.62 pence

West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $70.37 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: FLAT at $74.21 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Bank London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Taipei Price New York Euro September Stocks Market Event From Asia Nokia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain's briefing on important topics and memor ..

5 minutes ago
 District Admin collaborates with local industries ..

District Admin collaborates with local industries for student internships

2 minutes ago
 Senate session likely to continue till Oct 29

Senate session likely to continue till Oct 29

2 minutes ago
 DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusio ..

DPM Dar felicitates nation on successful conclusion of SCO CHG conference

2 minutes ago
 Eight illegal buildings demolished

Eight illegal buildings demolished

2 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal transfer case: PTI’s plea for ..

Election Tribunal transfer case: PTI’s plea for one more week time rejected

2 minutes ago
Pakistan bags Asian Taekwondo C'ship title

Pakistan bags Asian Taekwondo C'ship title

8 minutes ago
 PNS ZULFIQUAR seizes 1.3 tons of narcotics during ..

PNS ZULFIQUAR seizes 1.3 tons of narcotics during focused operation Himalayan Sp ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab finance minister stresses shifting economic ..

Punjab finance minister stresses shifting economic focus beyond agriculture, in ..

8 minutes ago
 Second test hangs in balance as England chases 297 ..

Second test hangs in balance as England chases 297, Pakistan needs 8 wickets

8 minutes ago
 Child Protection Bureau, Punjab Police Sign MoU

Child Protection Bureau, Punjab Police Sign MoU

17 minutes ago
 PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional ..

PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional amendment

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business