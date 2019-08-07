UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Stocks Climb At Open, London Flat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Eurozone stocks climb at open, London flat

Eurozone stock markets climbed in initial deals on Wednesday, while London flattened, approaching the half-way mark in a choppy trading week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Eurozone stock markets climbed in initial deals on Wednesday, while London flattened, approaching the half-way mark in a choppy trading week.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 0.7 percent to 11,652.03 points and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.4 percent to 5,253.38.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was almost unchanged at 7,169.40 points, compared with the close on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Market

Recent Stories

For the love of Football! “Football in Pakistan ..

34 minutes ago

PCB to revamp national coaching set-up

41 minutes ago

Sindh govt committed to improving lives of women i ..

27 minutes ago

Emergency Meeting of the OIC contact Group on Jamm ..

46 minutes ago

Between 1987 and 2017, there has been a 27% declin ..

46 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meets today

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.