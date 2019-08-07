Eurozone stocks climb at open, London flat

(@FahadShabbir)

Eurozone stock markets climbed in initial deals on Wednesday, while London flattened, approaching the half-way mark in a choppy trading week

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 0.7 percent to 11,652.03 points and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.4 percent to 5,253.38.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was almost unchanged at 7,169.40 points, compared with the close on Tuesday.