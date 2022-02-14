UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Stocks Drop More Than 3.0% On Ukraine Fears

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:17 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Eurozone stock markets tumbled by more than three percent on Monday, accelerating losses on mounting fears of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Both Franfurt's benchmark DAX index and the Paris CAC 40 each shed 3.3 precent in early morning deals, while London's FTSE 100 index was down 2.0 percent in value.

