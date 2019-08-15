Eurozone stocks higher, London dips at open

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Eurozone leading stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Thursday, while London fell slightly.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,142.56 points compared with the close on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.3 percent to 11,522.07 points and the Paris CAC 30 grew 0.5 percent to 5,275.47.