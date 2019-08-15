Eurozone Stocks Higher, London Dips At Open
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:32 PM
Eurozone leading stock markets climbed at the start of trading on Thursday, while London fell slightly
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,142.56 points compared with the close on Wednesday.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.3 percent to 11,522.07 points and the Paris CAC 30 grew 0.5 percent to 5,275.47.