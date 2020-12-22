Eurozone stocks rebound at open, London falls further

Eurozone stock markets rebounded at the open Tuesday while London extended losses following sharp falls across Europe the previous session on concerns over the emergence of a more infectious coronavirus strain in Britain

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Eurozone stock markets rebounded at the open Tuesday while London extended losses following sharp falls across Europe the previous session on concerns over the emergence of a more infectious coronavirus strain in Britain.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 6,401.41 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 0.9 percent to 13,359.31 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.8 percent to 5,433.55.