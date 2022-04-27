UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Stocks Wobble, Euro Hits 5-year Dollar Low

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Eurozone stocks wobble, euro hits 5-year dollar low

Eurozone stocks wobbled and the euro struck a five-year low against the dollar on Wednesday as worries over gas supplies ratcheted higher

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Eurozone stocks wobbled and the euro struck a five-year low against the Dollar on Wednesday as worries over gas supplies ratcheted higher.

Meanwhile, Wall Street recovered from sharp losses the previous day over worries about the impact of expected interest rate hikes on tech stocks as more firms reported earnings.

Oil prices fell on concerns about Covid-19 lockdowns in China hitting demand despite worries about Russian supplies.

Russia's energy giant Gazprom said Wednesday it had stopped gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and has threatened to do the same to other countries which refuse to pay in rubles, which would violate EU sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, bounded higher but remained well below levels hit last month.

"We're seeing a little bit of positivity back in the markets on Wednesday but there's still plenty of underlying unease amid a mixed bag of earnings and rising uncertainty," said market analyst Craig Erlam at OANDA.

He said Russian threats to cut off gas were a clear reason why and that they could play havoc with energy prices and act as a headwind on the European economy and stocks.

"The weaponisation of gas was long seen as an unlikely last resort but now the Kremlin has got the ball rolling, the risk has become significantly greater which could pose a massive economic threat to the EU," said Erlam.

Paris and Frankfurt stocks both dipped into the red in afternoon trading, but finished with modest gains.

Meanwhile, the euro dropped under $1.06, sinking as low as $1.0515, to record its lowest level since January 2017.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said the "market clearly believes the Fed is going to town on rate hikes and the ECB is going to sit on its hands and do nothing".

On Wall Street, all three main indices were solidly higher even if they had clawed back only a fraction of Tuesday's losses.

Tech firms, who rely on debt to drive growth, led the Tuesday plunge on fears that the Federal Reserve is at the beginning of a period of sharp interest-rate increases aimed at taming scorching inflation, with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling four percent.

The downbeat mood over the economy has been compounded by weak earnings from some of the world's biggest companies.

"US markets have seen a modest rebound in early trade as investors pause for breath and look ahead to the latest numbers from Meta later today, and Amazon and Apple tomorrow," said Michael Hewson at CMC Markets UK.

Asian stock markets earlier closed lower but suffered losses less sharp than seen Tuesday on Wall Street.

In contrast however, Shanghai bounced on Wednesday following a report that Chinese President Xi Jinping had committed to boosting infrastructure construction as a means of accelerating the economy.

The comments were the latest from China's top brass, which has made a series of promises in recent weeks to kickstart growth.

However, analysts say this has been offset by the leaders' refusal to back away from their strict Covid lockdown strategy.

Oil prices -- under pressure recently owing to worries about weaker Chinese demand -- fell again back towards $100 per barrel.

- Key figures at 1530 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.9 percent at 33,529.98 points EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.0 percent at 3,668.35 London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,425.61 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 6,445.26 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3 percent at 13,793.94 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 percent at 26,386.63 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 19,946.36 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 2.5 percent at 2,958.28 (close) Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $103.82 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.1 percent at $100.59 per barrel Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0550 from $1.0636 late Tuesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2527 from $1.2576Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.20 pence from 84.55 penceDollar/yen: UP at 128.54 Yen from 127.21 yen

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Dollar Russia China Threatened London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Same Craig Price New York United Kingdom Bulgaria Poland Euro January Stocks Gas 2017 Apple Market All From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Reed's Parents Say Son's Swap for Yaroshenko Was ' ..

Reed's Parents Say Son's Swap for Yaroshenko Was 'Like in the Movies'

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Up 50% Y/Y in February to $ ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Up 50% Y/Y in February to $77.1Bln - Rosstat

3 minutes ago
 President, Begum Alvi host Iftar dinner for orphan ..

President, Begum Alvi host Iftar dinner for orphan children

3 minutes ago
 Convicted US Spy Whelan's Defense Hopes for Quick ..

Convicted US Spy Whelan's Defense Hopes for Quick Exchange by Russia After Reed' ..

3 minutes ago
 Boeing Pays $660Mln for Cost Overruns on New Air F ..

Boeing Pays $660Mln for Cost Overruns on New Air Force One President's Jet - Sta ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Delivers 34 Tonnes in Humanitarian Assistance t ..

EU Delivers 34 Tonnes in Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan - EU Commissione ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.