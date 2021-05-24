BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The European Union has an investment and economic package for Belarus in the amount of 3 billion Euros ($3.66 billion), but it is frozen until Belarus becomes a democratic country, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

"There is 3 billion [euros] investment and economic package ready to go in the European Union that is on hold and frozen till Belarus turns democratic," she said.