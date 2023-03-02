(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The annual inflation rate in the eurozone dropped to 8.5% in February from 8.6% in January, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday.

"Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 8.5% in February 2023, down from 8.6% in January according to a flash estimate from Eurostat," Eurostat said.

The statistical office also said that the main components of euro area inflation such as food, alcohol and tobacco were "expected to have the highest annual rate in February (15.0%, compared with 14.1% in January), followed by energy (13.7%, compared with 18.9% in January), non-energy industrial goods (6.8%, compared with 6.7% in January) and services (4.8%, compared with 4.4% in January).

The office added that the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in Europe in January dropped to 6.7% from 6.9% year-on-year.

"Eurostat estimates that 13.227 million persons in the EU, of whom 11.288 million in the euro area, were unemployed in January 2023. Compared with January 2022, unemployment decreased by 318 thousand in the EU and by 220 thousand in the euro area," according to the statistics.

The EU has been facing massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further deteriorated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as the hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.