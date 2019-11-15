UrduPoint.com
EU's Annual Inflation Stands Ar 1.1% In October

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

EU's annual inflation stands ar 1.1% in October

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Consumer prices in the European Union rose 1.1% year-on-year in October, the EU's statistical office announced Friday. The 28-member bloc's annual inflation rate was down from 1.2% in September.

Compared with a month earlier, annual inflation fell in 15 member states, remained stable in eight and rose in five.

The lowest annual rates were seen in Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus (-0.5%), Greece (-0.3%) and Portugal (-0.1%), while the highest were recorded in Romania (3.2%), Hungary (3.0%) and Slovakia (2.9%).

Meanwhile, the eurozone's inflation rate was 0.7% last month, down from 0.8 in September.

