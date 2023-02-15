UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Admits Expected Collapse Of Russian Economy Never Occurred

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell admitted on Wednesday that the collapse of the Russian economy from the impact of European sanctions did not happen as initially predicted in the European Union.

"It is true that the Russian economy has not collapsed and that the GDP is not what has been forecast, and it is true that last year it got extraordinarily high revenues that came from oil and gas," Borrell said during a speech at the European Parliament plenary session.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

