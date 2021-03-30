(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The European Union will donate 560 million Euros ($657 million) to support the Syrian humanitarian efforts in 2022, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell announced on Tuesday.

"Today, I'm proud to announce that the European Union is reconfirming its pledge, the same amount made at last year's conference for 2021, and that we are pledging an equal amount from the European budget for 2022, 560 million euros. Once again, I would like to ask for generous pledges at today's conference so that we can some what alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people," Borrell said at the EU-UN donor conference.