EU's Borrell Says Incidents On Nord Stream Gas Pipelines 'Deliberate Act'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

EU's Borrell Says Incidents on Nord Stream Gas Pipelines 'Deliberate Act'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that the gas leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines have been a result of a "deliberate act." 

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure in one of the segments of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

"The European Union is deeply concerned about damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that has resulted in leaks in the international waters of the Baltic Sea.

Safety and environmental concerns are of utmost priority. These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all," Borrell said in a statement.

The top EU official emphasized that "all available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act."

The cause of the incidents remains unknown and an investigation is underway. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday that the disruption was caused by detonations, which indicates that it was sabotage.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the accusations that Russia is behind the emergency situation at the Nord Stream gas pipelines as Russia has lost supply routes to Europe and is suffering losses.

