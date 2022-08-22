UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Says US Lives Off China's Loans, Both Mutually Dependent On Each Other

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

EU's Borrell Says US Lives Off China's Loans, Both Mutually Dependent on Each Other

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) The United States is dependent on China, the world's leading creditor nation holding $1 trillion in public debt, and neither seeks each other's bankruptcy, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"China is the greatest international loaner and China has accumulated $1 trillion of public debt, the Americans have lived on credit thanks to China," Borrell said in his opening speech at the debate about the future of Europe in the Spanish city of Santander.

Even though China is facing a domestic crisis, its position as the world's largest holder of foreign debt means that no country, even the US, seeks its demise, the official noted.

"The relation between China and the US is quite particular because they are not interested in the loss of each other. If you owe me a trillion of Dollars, I do not want you to get into bankruptcy, otherwise I will not have access to that money, so I have no interest at all for China to have a crisis and vice versa," Borrell said, pointing out that Beijing and Washington "need each other."

The EU official also extolled China's "exceptional" transition from what he called extreme poverty to becoming the leader in technological production in just 50 years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe China Washington Beijing Santander United States Money All From

Recent Stories

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

5 seconds ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

45 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

51 minutes ago
 T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen ..

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi

2 hours ago
 InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greate ..

InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greater digital reach and transmissi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.