EU's Borrell Urges For Not Neglecting Defense Spending As Economic Outlays Grow Amid COVID

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:18 PM

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell advised on Wednesday against disregarding defense expenditures in member states as economic investments become central due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that COVID-19 is likely to bring about new security threats in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell advised on Wednesday against disregarding defense expenditures in member states as economic investments become central due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that COVID-19 is likely to bring about new security threats in the future.

Borrell spoke at a press conference following a video conference of EU defense ministers earlier in the day. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UN Under-Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix also attended the event.

�"As this crisis also hits our economy, we need to secure the necessary funding for security and defense, both in member states and at EU level. The pandemic will very likely deteriorate or security environment in the years to come," Borrell said.

He further described the pandemic as "a new threat" that will "only increase the need for a stronger European Union security and defense, and for a stronger Union in the world."�

Answering a question about how this will impact the bloc's new long-term budget, the top EU diplomat said that the pandemic emerged as a sudden, new circumstance that was not on the financial agenda previously.

"We have to completely change our approach to our financial perspective because we have a new and completely different scenario. I hope that in this scenario, the resources allocated to the defense and security policy will not diminish, because as I said before, the coronavirus has brought a new threat and it requires a stronger defense and security policy," Borrell said.

Budget talks have for months been a matter of disparity among the 27 EU member states as they plan spending for the next seven-year period.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic turmoil, many EU members displayed reluctance to increase spending toward the common budget, a sentiment which only exacerbated following Brexit, which left a gap in the budget, and costly grand projects initiated by new European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen to inaugurate her term.

