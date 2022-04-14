The number of commercial flights in the European Union in March increased by 156% compared to the same month last year, yet the figure is still 27% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the European Union statistical office (Eurostat) released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The number of commercial flights in the European Union in March increased by 156% compared to the same month last year, yet the figure is still 27% lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the European Union statistical office (Eurostat) released on Thursday.

"After the unprecedented drops in April and May 2020, following lockdowns implemented across the EU and the rest of the world, flight numbers seemed to be on the way to recovery, but that soon failed due to the various COVID-19 waves. June of 2021 marked the beginning of an increased number of flights with the top ten extra-EU countries but still below 2019 levels," the statement read.

In absolute numbers, in March 2022, the amount of commercial flights increased up to 389,181 from 151,986 a year earlier, which is still less than 530,400 flights in March 2019.

The pandemic restrictions affected EU air traffic with its top ten outside destinations, including Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Norway, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and United States, with eight of them witnessing an increase in 2022 compared to last year.

The major hike was revealed in the flights with the UK by 599%, Norway by 375%, Morocco by 236% and Switzerland by 230%. Meanwhile, the figures remain below the pre-pandemic level, most visibly with regard to Norway by 34%, the UK by 29%, Israel by 28% and Switzerland by 24%.

Furthermore, Russia's military operation in Ukraine severely affected EU air traffic with both countries. The EU closed its airspace for Russian commercial flights, with Moscow introducing reciprocal measures, shutting down its airspace to EU member states' aviation. Therefore, in March 2022, commercials flights with Russia dropped to 52; by comparison, in March 2019 there were 14,493 flights with Russia. Moreover, flights with Ukraine were completely suspended, while the 2019 number amounted to 5,414.