EU's Economic Recovery After COVID-19 Could Be Derailed By Massive Second Wave - Lagarde

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:42 AM

The economic recovery of the European Union after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could be significantly hampered by a second wave of the coronavirus and a return of lockdown measures hit Europe, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, said on Wednesday

Earlier in the month, the European Commission forecast that the euro area economy would plunge by 8.7 percent in 2020, but would rebound next year by 6.1 percent. At the same time, the EU economy is projected to contract by 8.3 percent this year and experience growth of 5.8 percent in 2021.

"What could actually derail this baseline [of 8.7 percent contraction in 2020] - which seems to be in the right place now - would be a massive second wave, a reconfinement of significant scope, would be any catastrophic development that you can think of in geopolitical terms.

What could aggravate the baseline is a major second wave," Lagarde said at an online discussion hosted by the Washington Post newspaper.

A mild scenario for economic recovery of the EU includes a downfall of 5 percent this year, while a severe scenario projects a contraction of 12 percent, the central bank president noted.

Following heated four-day discussions, EU leaders on Tuesday agreed on a new seven-year budget, also called the multiannual financial framework (MFF), and a COVID-19 recovery fund worth a combined 1.8 trillion euros ($2.1 trillion). The agreement still requires the approval of the European Parliament. The parliament's President David Sassoli have already said that he would like to see some revisions to the proposals.

