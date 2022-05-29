BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) The preparation of the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia includes an embargo on Russian oil that is transported by tankers, while deliveries through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline could be carried on, an EU source said on Sunday.

According to the source, the EU is convinced that this will land a hard blow on Russia as it will allegedly cover two-thirds or more of Russia's oil exports to Europe.