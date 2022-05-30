UrduPoint.com

EU's Embargo Discussions Currently Only About Russian Oil Transported By Tankers - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The preparation of the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia includes an embargo on Russian oil that is transported by tankers, while deliveries through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline could be carried on, an EU source said on Sunday.

According to the source, the EU is convinced that this will land a hard blow on Russia as it will allegedly cover two-thirds or more of Russia's oil exports to Europe.

