(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) European industries with high energy consumption have called on the bloc to take immediate measures amid high energy prices, according to a joint statement published by the European Steel Association (Eurofer) on Tuesday.

"We call upon Europe's leadership to provide industry with immediate and precise relief measures that can be implemented swiftly to ensure the continued viability of the operations in Europe," the statement read, noting that there was lack of urgency in measures currently discussed by the EU governments.

According to the message, there is growing pressure on the EU economy, which threatens the competitiveness of European companies across the globe.

"With every day that goes by, the situation grows worse with potential irreversible consequences on investments in Europe," companies that signed on to the statement said.

Last Friday, the EU energy ministers held an emergency meeting to exchange views on possible measures to mitigate high energy prices, including introducing price caps on energy supplies. The ministers did not reach an agreement on any of the discussed measures. The next emergency meeting is scheduled to take place on September 30.