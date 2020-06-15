The COVID-19 pandemic reduced the EU's exports seriously 28.2% to 125.4 billion ($136.7 billion) in April, the 27-member bloc's statistical office said on Monday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic reduced the EU's exports seriously 28.2% to 125.4 billion ($136.7 billion) in April, the 27-member bloc's statistical office said on Monday.

The EU's imports were 125.1 billion, and the foreign trade surplus was 200 million in April, Eurostat announced.

The foreign trade surplus was 12.9 billion in April 2019.

In April, intra-EU exports dropped 10.2% to stand at 175.2 billion.

The average Euro/U.S. Dollar exchange rate was 1.09 in April.

In the first four months of this year, the bloc's exports posted another decline of 8.3% (638.2 billion), while the trade balance saw a 47.7-billion surplus.

In January-April, machinery and vehicles took the lion's share from exports of the bloc with 241.3 billion, while chemicals and other manufactured goods followed them with 145.

9 billion and 139.6 billion, respectively.

The U.S. was the bloc's main trade partner in the first four-month period, with 120.9 billion imports from the union and 76.8 billion in exports.

By export volume, the U.K., China, Switzerland, and Russia followed the US in the same period, said EuroStat.

China was the top source of EU imports with 113.7 billion, followed by the US, UK, Russia, and Switzerland.

Country-to-country trade balances indicated that the EU incurred the largest deficit with China -- nearly 53 billion -- and the highest surplus with the US -- 44 billion -- over the same period.

In the eurozone side, extra-EA exports dropped 29.3% down to 136.6 billion in April.

The Eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents the member states that use the single Currency, the euro.