EU's First Tranche Of $726Mln To Ukraine Unconditional - European Commission

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:20 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The first tranche of European Union's macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, 600 million euros ($726 million), is allocated under emergency circumstances and requires no fulfillment of certain conditions, the European Commission said on Wednesday in a press release.

The EU allocated the first tranche on Wednesday, as envisioned in the bloc's 3 billion euro macro-financial assistance (MFA) package to neighboring countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the plan, Ukraine will receive 1.2 billion euros in total.

"Given the emergency nature of this support, the first disbursement is not conditional on the fulfilment of any specific policy conditions," the commission said.

The EU institution added that the allocation of the second tranche depends on the fulfillment of eight specific measures, as agreed by the Brussels-Kiev July 23 memorandum of understanding (MoU). The measures are related to strengthening public finance management, reform of the judiciary, the fight against corruption, improving the business climate, governance of state-owned enterprises, competition in the gas market, governance and rule of law.

"This disbursement will contribute to macro-financial stability in Ukraine while allowing it to allocate resources towards mitigating the severe negative socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic," the commission added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who ratified the MoU in mid-September, expressed gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis for the allocation of the first tranche.

In addition to Ukraine, the MFA envisions financial assistance to nine other countries, namely Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Jordan, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Tunisia and the partially-recognized Republic of Kosovo.

