EU's Future Growth At Risk If Recent Market Tensions Continue - European Central Bank Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The European Union's future growth might be jeopardized if troubles which recently shook financial market will continue, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The European Union's future growth might be jeopardized if troubles which recently shook financial market will continue, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"Renewed financial market tensions if persistent would pose a downside risk to the outlook for growth as they could tighten broader credit conditions more strongly than expected and dampen confidence," Lagarde said during press conference following the meeting of the ECB's Governing Council in Frankfurt.

In March, a banking crisis erupted in the US after inadequacy in risk mismanagement and other "safe" practices at California-based Silicon Valley Bank led to billions of dollars in customer deposit withdrawals.

After that, two other banks � Signature and First Republic � faced similar deposit runs, suggesting a contagion.

The European banking tensions erupted at around the same time, resulting in the collapse of famed Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse, which had to be bought by compatriot UBS. German banking giant Deutsche Bank got into trouble too as balance sheet worries led to a spike in insuring it against default, triggering a tumble in its shares.

Later in the month. various measures have been undertaken by US financial authorities in order to mend the damages caused by the crisis and prevent its recurrence, such as implementing financial regulations and restarting banks' stress tests.

