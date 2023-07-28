Open Menu

EU's Gas Storage Over 80% Full Ahead Of Winter - Economy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The European Union's gas storage facilities are currently more than 80% full ahead of the coming winter, raising hopes that the bloc will be able to avert the threat of energy shortages this year as well, EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday.

"We avoided gas shortages during the winter, and we are in a rather comfortable position. Of course, we always say that we are not out of the woods, but we are in a comfortable position for next winter, storage levels are already more than 80% full," Gentiloni said in his opening remarks at the Salzburg Summit.

European countries have been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill their gas reserves after imposing sanctions on Russia following the launch of its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The crisis has pushed energy security to the top of both global and national agendas, forcing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

