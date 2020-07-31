UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's GDP Experiences Sharpest Decline Since 1995 In 2020 Q2 - Eurostat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 03:49 PM

EU's GDP Experiences Sharpest Decline Since 1995 in 2020 Q2 - Eurostat

The European Union's GDP saw a 14.4 percent year-on-year decrease in the second quarter of the year, which is the sharpest decline since 1995, Eurostat said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The European Union's GDP saw a 14.4 percent year-on-year decrease in the second quarter of the year, which is the sharpest decline since 1995, Eurostat said on Friday.

"Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 15.

0% in the euro area and by 14.4% in the EU in the second quarter of 2020, after -3.1% and -2.5% respectively in the previous quarter. These were also by far the sharpest declines since time series started in 1995," Eurostat said in its news release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

European Union Same Euro 2020

Recent Stories

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

5 minutes ago

WHO's emergency panel reviews pandemic

2 minutes ago

Missing PhD Scholar's family hold protest in Srina ..

2 minutes ago

Hydrogen Sulfide Emissions 15 Times Greater Than P ..

2 minutes ago

Premier League looking at clinical passports solut ..

2 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi says Dhoni is better captain than Au ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.