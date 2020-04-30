The European Union's GDP fell by 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Thursday

"GDP down by 3.8% in the euro area and by 3.5% in the EU, -3.3 % and -2.7% respectively compared with the first quarter of 2019," Eurostat said in a statement.

Eurostat added that these were the sharpest declines observed since 1995.