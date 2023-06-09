(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The European Union's platform for joint gas purchases has already secured its first contracts with companies and is now preparing to launch the second tender with prospective buyers for the period between August 2023 and March 2025, Vice-President of the European Commission Maros Sefovic said on Friday.

"I am pleased to report that the first contracts have already been signed and I am confident that more deals will be signed as many contracts are being negotiated following the first matching done on the platform," Sefovic told reporters while announcing the launch of the second EU joint gas purchasing tender.

Buyers within the second tender will be able to place orders for gas to be delivered from August 2023 to March 2025, the senior commissioner said.

"This is meant to cover the entire gas year and accommodate the purchasing patterns of some energy-intensive industries which buy gas over longer periods of time," Sefovic said.

Sefovic said that the response received from the market was positive and that the EU's joint purchasing platform should be continued.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have spiraled up, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The European Union has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels.