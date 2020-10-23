UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Laptop Imports Hit All-time High

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:06 PM

EU's laptop imports hit all-time high

The European Union's laptop imports reached all-time high in April due to work or study from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-member bloc's statistical department announced on Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The European Union's laptop imports reached all-time high in April due to work or study from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 27-member bloc's statistical department announced on Friday.

People also rely on virtual meetings and video talks with their friends and families during the period, Eurostat said.

The EU's laptop imports were around �2.9 billion ($3.4 billion) in April (up 43.66% year-on-year) and almost �16 billion during the first seven months of this year, increasing 33.

75% on yearly basis, according to Eurostat data.

The highest amount of laptop imports were recorded in the Netherlands, Germany and Czechia in April and in the first seven months of 2020.

China is the main source for the EU's laptop imports, by providing 90% of all laptop imports in 2019 and 2020.

The EU's laptop imports from China increased by 19% to reach �14.4 billion in the first-seven month period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China European Union Germany Netherlands April 2019 2020 All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 7,761,312, death t ..

2 minutes ago

Five killed as passenger bus catches fire in Khuzd ..

3 minutes ago

New company launches soar in September

3 minutes ago

China, Bangladesh willing to support mutual core i ..

3 minutes ago

DIG visits Cantt Police Station

16 minutes ago

CE to stop Bilawal campaign:PTI General Secretary ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.