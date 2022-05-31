Deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from outside Russia to the European Union have doubled in the first quarter of 2022 year-on-year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from outside Russia to the European Union have doubled in the first quarter of 2022 year-on-year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We see today that the LNG deliveries from other parts of the world, others than Russia, have doubled in Q1 in 2022 compared to the previous year," von der Leyen told a press conference.

The commission's president added that the EU's gas storage facilities is "filled at 41% of the capacity."