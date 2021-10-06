(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Many factors influence the rise in gas prices, it is necessary to be careful in their analysis, European Council President Charles Michel said at the end of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia, answering a question from journalists about "Russia's role" in the energy crisis.

"I would like to be careful, because we would like to assess what's the exact situation. And based on the first elements, we think that there are different elements that are playing the role and that are influencing the price of gas.

Certainly, the long winter in some regions, an increase in the demand of gas in China, some technical problems in Norway and, probably, also in Russia. And also one of the elements that you have mentioned the level of production of gas in Russia," Michel said.

But it is necessary to have a look at the global picture, Michel said, adding that only such approach would help to make proper decisions at the national and at the EU-wide levels.