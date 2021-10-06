UrduPoint.com

EU's Michel On Russia's Role In Rising Gas Prices: Many Factors Play Role, Analysis Needed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:57 PM

EU's Michel on Russia's Role in Rising Gas Prices: Many Factors Play Role, Analysis Needed

Many factors influence the rise in gas prices, it is necessary to be careful in their analysis, European Council President Charles Michel said at the end of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia, answering a question from journalists about "Russia's role" in the energy crisis

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Many factors influence the rise in gas prices, it is necessary to be careful in their analysis, European Council President Charles Michel said at the end of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia, answering a question from journalists about "Russia's role" in the energy crisis.

"I would like to be careful, because we would like to assess what's the exact situation. And based on the first elements, we think that there are different elements that are playing the role and that are influencing the price of gas.

Certainly, the long winter in some regions, an increase in the demand of gas in China, some technical problems in Norway and, probably, also in Russia. And also one of the elements that you have mentioned the level of production of gas in Russia," Michel said.

But it is necessary to have a look at the global picture, Michel said, adding that only such approach would help to make proper decisions at the national and at the EU-wide levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Energy Crisis China Norway Price Slovenia Gas From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance ..

Ministry of Economy, UPS discuss plans to enhance UAE’s competitiveness

9 minutes ago
 A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability ..

A Perfect Balance of Form, Function and Durability: Expressing Yourself with the ..

14 minutes ago
 Chief Minister inaugurates OPC app, 24/7 helpline

Chief Minister inaugurates OPC app, 24/7 helpline

2 minutes ago
 38th male, female district Abbottabad Naat Khawani ..

38th male, female district Abbottabad Naat Khawani competition concluded

2 minutes ago
 STEM project to refurbish science education paradi ..

STEM project to refurbish science education paradigm in Pakistan: Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out at marriage hall, no casualties re ..

Fire breaks out at marriage hall, no casualties reported

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.