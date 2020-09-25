UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The European Council president Charles Michel has said on Friday that access to the European Union's single market will no longer be "sold off," adding that the bloc will take tougher action to enforce its trading standards.

"We have faith in the virtues of free and open economies, never in protectionism, but access to our large market, the second-largest economic zone in the world and the first in terms of international trade, will no longer be sold off," Michel said during his recorded address at the United Nations General Assembly.

During Brexit negotiations, officials in Brussels and London have clashed multiple times over the bloc's so-called level playing field, which sets common standards and rules to prevent one country from undercutting another.

Without naming the United Kingdom, Michel said that the EU was ready to get tougher on protecting its trading rules and standards.

"From now on, we will better enforce the level playing field in a market open to those who respect its standards, whether they leave our union or want to move closer to it," the European Council president said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has consistently stated that his country will not accept EU rules or standards in the post-Brexit era. Trade negotiations are ongoing with both parties looking to conclude a wide-ranging trade agreement by the end of an 11-month transition period, which was triggered when the UK officially left the bloc on January 31.

