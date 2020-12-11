UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Michel Says Bloc Reaches Deal On $2.1 Trillion Budget, COVID-19 Recovery Fund

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

EU's Michel Says Bloc Reaches Deal on $2.1 Trillion Budget, COVID-19 Recovery Fund

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel has said on Thursday that the leaders of the European Union's 27 member states have come to an agreement on the bloc's proposed 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) seven-year budget and COVID-19 recovery fund following a dispute over a controversial rule of law mechanism.

On November 16, the Hungarian and Polish representatives at the EU's Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper II) refused to give their approval to the budget, also known as the multiannual financial framework (MFF), and recovery fund. The decision was reportedly taken to oppose the bloc's attempts to make access to EU funds contingent on the observance of democratic values and respect for the rule of law.

The leaders of the bloc's member states ended the impasse on Thursday after giving their approval at a European Council summit in Brussels, Michel said.

"Deal on the #MFF and Recovery Package #NGEU. Now we can start with the implementation and build back our economies. Our landmark recovery package will drive forward our green & digital transitions," the European Council president wrote on Twitter.

Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts, also confirmed that conclusions on the rule of law conditionality mechanism had also been approved during the summit meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Twitter European Union Brussels Euro November Agreement

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

30 minutes ago

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except cor ..

19 minutes ago

Mardan gets mobile water testing laboratory

19 minutes ago

European Airlines Predicted to Register $11.9Bln L ..

22 minutes ago

EU Targets Spread of Terrorist Content Online

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.