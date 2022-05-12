UrduPoint.com

EU's New Gas Storage Proposal Has Countries Sharing Gas Reserves

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Council of the European Union announced on Wednesday that it has reached a mandate for negotiations on a gas storage and sharing proposal with the European Parliament.

"The Council today reached a mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament on a proposal on gas storage. In order to improve EU security of supply in the current geopolitical context, the proposal aims to ensure that gas storage capacities in the EU are filled before the next winter season and can be shared between member states in a spirit of solidarity," the Council said in a statement

Since not all EU countries have storage facilities, those without any will have access to other countries' reserves but will share the filling expenses, the Council said.

"Member states have also agreed on mandatory certification for all storage system operators in order to avoid potential risks of external influence on critical storage infrastructures, which could jeopardise security of energy supply or any other essential security interest," the statement added.

In March, EU leaders requested a draft of measures to address the issue of energy independence and to protect Europeans from possible supply disruptions amid a sanctions war with Russia.

