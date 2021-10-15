(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Pipeline gas imports from Russia to the European Union increased in this year's second quarter by 5% compared to the same period in 2020, while those from Norway decreased by 11%, according to the European Commission's latest quarterly report on the European gas market.

"Pipeline gas imports from Russia, extending the increase of the previous quarter, rose by 5% in year-on-year comparison. In contrast, imports from Norway were down by 11% in Q2 2021 in year-on-year comparison. Pipeline gas imports from Algeria, continuing the trend of the previous quarter, showed a remarkable, triple-digit increase (223%) in Q2 2021," the report read.

Meanwhile, delivery of Russian gas through Ukraine suffered an almost 13% year-on-year decrease.

"Interestingly, imports were still down through Ukraine, even during the second quarter, comparing with a very low base of early 2020," the report added.

Russia remains Europe's main gas supplier, with its pipeline gas accounting for 42% of the bloc's gas imports in the second quarter. Norway's share, however, went below 20%, which is its lowest result since the second quarter of 2015. The share of gas imports from Algeria, on the other hand, went up by seven percentage points to 11%.