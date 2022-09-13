UrduPoint.com

EU's Russian Gas Imports Limits May Be Adopted In Late Autumn - EU Source

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The European Union may include measures to limit the imports of Russian gas in a future sanctions package against Moscow in late autumn, an EU source told Sputnik.

"The (European) Commission is working and assessing different tools in order to see how the EU can limit the imports of Russian gas, as soon as possible, without disturbing the countries, which still depend heavily on Russian gas imports.

It is not unlikely that a limitation on imports of Russian gas measurement with similar parameters, like the EU oil ban, to be part of a future sanctions package against Russia, especially towards the end of the autumn, where storage capacities will reach their maximum," the source said.

