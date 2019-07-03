(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Outgoing European Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday he was content with the four candidates for EU top jobs, calling it a perfect gender balance.

"We have chosen two women and two men for the four key positions: a perfect gender balance. I'm really happy about it. After all, Europe is a woman," he told reporters.

EU leaders broke the stalemate to elect Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as president of the European Council. German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was proposed for president of the European Commission, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell was nominated for EU foreign policy chief, while IMF chief Christine Lagarde was proposed to head the European Central Bank.

If confirmed by the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen and Lagarde will be the first women to lead their respective institutions.

Tusk said that the Council took note of the German minister's intention to nominate Commission's Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager as her deputies.

"We ... expect Ursula von der Leyen to ensure an appropriate geographical balance in the team of vice-presidents," he underscored.

Tusk said that Germany abstained from the vote on the Commission president due to "some issues in the government coalition," but stressed that Chancellor Angela Merkel supported the whole package of nominees.