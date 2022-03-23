UrduPoint.com

EU's Von Der Leyen, Biden To Discuss LNG Deliveries On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 08:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that she will discuss with US President Joe Biden ways to "prioritize" LNG deliveries from the United States to the European Union on Thursday.

"Tomorrow I will discuss with President Biden how to prioritize LNG deliveries form the US to the EU in the coming months, we are aiming at having a commitment for additional supplies for the next two winters," von der Leyen told the European lawmakers.

