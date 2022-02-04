(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told told Handelsblat that the Russian state-led energy producer Gazprom was "doing the minimum" in implementing gas contracts with European partners and reproached the company of being reluctant to increase supplies on its own initiative.

Russia remains the largest supplier of natural gas to the European Union, accounting for nearly 46.8% of the entire gas imports as of October 2021, much ahead of Norway with 20.5% and Algeria with 11.6%.

"It is true, Gazprom is fulfilling its contracts, but it is doing the minimum... Amid rising demand and soaring prices, other gas suppliers have increased supplies, while Gazprom has not. Thus, the Russia-owned company itself is sowing doubts about its reliability," von der Leyen told the German newspaper in an interview.

She noted that Europe is unlikely to face supply shortages as long as Gazprom delivers on its commitments. Nonetheless, von der Leyen argued that relying on Russian gas is fraught with risks in the long term, voicing support for building a regasification terminal for liquefied natural gas in Germany.

Europe has been facing a surge in gas prices throughout last year, with annual costs of natural gas increased more than threefold.

The prices began to climb in last spring, when the average TTF spot price fluctuated between $250 and $300 per thousand cubic meters. In December 2021, the gas prices have hit an all-time record of $2,190 per thousand cubic meters.

Analysts attributed the unprecedented hike in gas prices in Europe to increased demand due to reopening economies after COVID-19 outbreak amid low efficiency of renewable energy sources, particularly wind power production, as well as decreased internal gas production.

Nonetheless, in last October European MPs issued a request to European Commission to investigate Gazprom's role in soaring gas prices in Europe, accusing the company of market manipulations and intended restriction of supplies and gas transmission to press Europe's approval of Nord Stream-2 operation.

Gazprom and Russian officials have repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying the EU itself one to blame for energy mismanagement. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak explained that the European Commission pursued a deliberate policy of moving away from long-term contracts to spot ones, thereby enabling higher prices and lower medium-term predictability. Russia stands ready to increase gas supply to Europe, but Gazprom needs long-term contracts, as greater investments will be required.