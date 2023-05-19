(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged the G7 member states to take steps toward providing financial support for Ukraine beyond 2023 and facilitate additional production for the country.

"The G7 Coordination Platform we jointly created earlier this year helped closing Ukraine's budgetary gap for 2023. But we also need together to agree on stable financial support beyond 2023," von der Leyen said at the second session of the G7 summit on Ukraine.

Von der Leyen also vowed to "provide greater financial support for additional production for Ukraine," adding that the bloc should continue to deliver economic and financial support to Kiev.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

In April, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that Ukraine's sovereign debt might reach a record-breaking $173 billion by the end of 2023, adding that the main part of the Western assistance is provided in the form of credits, which "will need to be paid sooner or later."