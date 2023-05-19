UrduPoint.com

EU's Von Der Leyen Urges G7 To Agree On Financial Support For Ukraine Beyond 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

EU's Von der Leyen Urges G7 to Agree on Financial Support for Ukraine Beyond 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged the G7 member states to take steps toward providing financial support for Ukraine beyond 2023 and facilitate additional production for the country.

"The G7 Coordination Platform we jointly created earlier this year helped closing Ukraine's budgetary gap for 2023. But we also need together to agree on stable financial support beyond 2023," von der Leyen said at the second session of the G7 summit on Ukraine.

Von der Leyen also vowed to "provide greater financial support for additional production for Ukraine," adding that the bloc should continue to deliver economic and financial support to Kiev.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

In April, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that Ukraine's sovereign debt might reach a record-breaking $173 billion by the end of 2023, adding that the main part of the Western assistance is provided in the form of credits, which "will need to be paid sooner or later."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Hiroshima Kiev April May From Billion

Recent Stories

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

2 hours ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.