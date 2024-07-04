EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs

China's electric car makers Nio and XPeng told AFP on Thursday they had no plans to quit the European market, after the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) China's electric car makers Nio and XPeng told AFP on Thursday they had no plans to quit the European market, after the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.

The European Union slapped extra provisional duties of up to 38 percent on the EV imports.

XPeng, a Chinese EV firm which is known for its designer models, told AFP it would remain in the European market despite the tariffs.

"As a company with a global vision, XPeng will not change its strategy of exploring overseas markets. We will find ways to minimise the impact on consumers," the company said.

XPeng's rival Nio, with its own high-end models, said it was "closely monitoring" the EU's decision.

"At this stage, Nio maintains the pricing of their current models in its European markets. However, it cannot be ruled out that prices may be adjusted at a later stage as a result of these tariffs being imposed," the company said.

Nio said it remained "fully committed to the European market".

"We hope to reach a resolution with the EU before definitive measures are enforced in November 2024," the firm told AFP.

The tariffs will kick in from Friday, with definitive duties to take effect in November for a period of five years, pending a vote by the EU's 27 member states.