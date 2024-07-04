EV Makers Nio, XPeng Commit To EU Market Despite Tariffs
Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 11:32 PM
China's electric car makers Nio and XPeng told AFP on Thursday they had no plans to quit the European market, after the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) China's electric car makers Nio and XPeng told AFP on Thursday they had no plans to quit the European market, after the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.
The European Union slapped extra provisional duties of up to 38 percent on the EV imports.
XPeng, a Chinese EV firm which is known for its designer models, told AFP it would remain in the European market despite the tariffs.
"As a company with a global vision, XPeng will not change its strategy of exploring overseas markets. We will find ways to minimise the impact on consumers," the company said.
XPeng's rival Nio, with its own high-end models, said it was "closely monitoring" the EU's decision.
"At this stage, Nio maintains the pricing of their current models in its European markets. However, it cannot be ruled out that prices may be adjusted at a later stage as a result of these tariffs being imposed," the company said.
Nio said it remained "fully committed to the European market".
"We hope to reach a resolution with the EU before definitive measures are enforced in November 2024," the firm told AFP.
The tariffs will kick in from Friday, with definitive duties to take effect in November for a period of five years, pending a vote by the EU's 27 member states.
Recent Stories
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promo ..
PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global s ..
DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements
AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor
Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding
Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah
Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increased to $ 14.57 billion1 hour ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs meeting of CCoSOEs1 hour ago
-
39 fall ill in gas leak at Malaysia airport facility1 hour ago
-
PSX-100 Index close at 80,282.80 points2 hours ago
-
PARC in collaboration with TIKA established two labs3 hours ago
-
Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZs3 hours ago
-
NA Committee for ensuring resource mobilization for farmers2 hours ago
-
Privatization Commission asked for ensuring cooperation with companies2 hours ago
-
Govt approves Rs5.72 per unit hike in basic electricity tariff4 hours ago
-
Increasing productivity & competitiveness only way for economic growth: Ahsan2 hours ago
-
New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker meets Minister for Commerce2 hours ago
-
PITAD imparting practical training on scientific lines to officers: director2 hours ago