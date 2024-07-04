Open Menu

EV Makers Nio, XPeng Commit To EU Market Despite Tariffs

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 11:32 PM

EV makers Nio, XPeng commit to EU market despite tariffs

China's electric car makers Nio and XPeng told AFP on Thursday they had no plans to quit the European market, after the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) China's electric car makers Nio and XPeng told AFP on Thursday they had no plans to quit the European market, after the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs.

The European Union slapped extra provisional duties of up to 38 percent on the EV imports.

XPeng, a Chinese EV firm which is known for its designer models, told AFP it would remain in the European market despite the tariffs.

"As a company with a global vision, XPeng will not change its strategy of exploring overseas markets. We will find ways to minimise the impact on consumers," the company said.

XPeng's rival Nio, with its own high-end models, said it was "closely monitoring" the EU's decision.

"At this stage, Nio maintains the pricing of their current models in its European markets. However, it cannot be ruled out that prices may be adjusted at a later stage as a result of these tariffs being imposed," the company said.

Nio said it remained "fully committed to the European market".

"We hope to reach a resolution with the EU before definitive measures are enforced in November 2024," the firm told AFP.

The tariffs will kick in from Friday, with definitive duties to take effect in November for a period of five years, pending a vote by the EU's 27 member states.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution China Vote European Union Company Car May November Market From

Recent Stories

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year per ..

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

7 seconds ago
 Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing a ..

Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab

9 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for ..

Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik

4 seconds ago
 CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during M ..

CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram

11 seconds ago
 Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen t ..

Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promo ..

5 seconds ago
 PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth edu ..

PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global s ..

13 seconds ago
DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

DC chairs meeting regarding Muharam arrangements

1 hour ago
 AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

AJK prepares for Ashura with religious fervor

1 hour ago
 Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees ..

Bilawal urges early completion of flood affectees compensation

1 hour ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for monsoon, urban flooding

1 hour ago
 Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Naw ..

Minister inaugurates people’s bus service in Nawabshah

1 hour ago
 Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 wit ..

Senate passes Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024 with majority vote

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business