Event Organized To Enhance Pulses Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has  organized a tow-day national symposium on pulses in order to promote the production of the pulses in country.

The event was organized in collaboration with Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) Pulses Project, also aiming at to share the knowledge and international best practices to enhance per-acre output of pulses production for meeting local consumption.

The other objective was to promote pulses production, marketing, and value chain development, with a strong emphasis on gender inclusion and value addition to reduce the reliance on imported commodity.

The symposium featured four thematic sessions namely pulses production, value addition, marketing and rural enterprise, said a press release.

The policy implications and way forward and gender Inclusions in pulses value chain were also discussed during the symposium.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ghulam Sadiq Afridi, Chairman PARC, emphasized the importance of formulating a national policy to strengthen the pulses sector.

He also highlighted the potential for import substitution and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses production.

"We need to Linkages among the farmers and the industry for maximized outputs", he added.

Dr Asif Ali, Chairman NSDRA also highlighted the importance of the pulses sector and the need for pulses policy.

The event saw active participation from public sector, researchers, academia, and representatives of NGOs.

