Every 7th Employee in Finland Loses Job Due to COVID-19 - Economy Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 320,615 workers at enterprises with more than 20 employees are discussing cuts with their employers, the Finnish Economy and Employment Ministry said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) As many as 320,615 workers at enterprises with more than 20 employees are discussing cuts with their employers, the Finnish Economy and Employment Ministry said on Wednesday.

"According to updated data, on Wednesday, 320,615 Finnish workers are negotiating their reductions due to the situation with the coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

The number of such workers has increased by about 20,000 compared to Tuesday and does not include those with whom the reduction agreement was reached.

According to the ministry, more than 17,000 Finns have already lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-thirds of Finnish companies intend to send their workers on unpaid leave or dismiss them, a survey carried out by the Finnish Chamber of Commerce, showed. More than 40 percent of Finnish companies have already issued warnings about annual leave or are preparing for talks on reductions.

On March 20, the government of Finland announced it was preparing a package of measures totaling 15 billion Euros ($16.1 billion) to support the national economy hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

To date, the number of coronavirus infected people in Finland stands at 1,384 with 17 fatalities.