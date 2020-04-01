UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Every 7th Employee In Finland Loses Job Due To COVID-19 - Economy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Every 7th Employee in Finland Loses Job Due to COVID-19 - Economy Ministry

As many as 320,615 workers at enterprises with more than 20 employees are discussing cuts with their employers, the Finnish Economy and Employment Ministry said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) As many as 320,615 workers at enterprises with more than 20 employees are discussing cuts with their employers, the Finnish Economy and Employment Ministry said on Wednesday.

"According to updated data, on Wednesday, 320,615 Finnish workers are negotiating their reductions due to the situation with the coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

The number of such workers has increased by about 20,000 compared to Tuesday and does not include those with whom the reduction agreement was reached.

According to the ministry, more than 17,000 Finns have already lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-thirds of Finnish companies intend to send their workers on unpaid leave or dismiss them, a survey carried out by the Finnish Chamber of Commerce, showed. More than 40 percent of Finnish companies have already issued warnings about annual leave or are preparing for talks on reductions.

On March 20, the government of Finland announced it was preparing a package of measures totaling 15 billion Euros ($16.1 billion) to support the national economy hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

To date, the number of coronavirus infected people in Finland stands at 1,384 with 17 fatalities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Finland Chamber March Commerce Government Agreement Billion Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Use malaria drugs only for virus emergencies: EU a ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad police along with philanthropists distri ..

2 minutes ago

Complete lockdown observed in Malakand

2 minutes ago

Poland's PGNiG Becomes Sole User of LNG Terminal i ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Asks Foreign Minister to Help ..

13 minutes ago

Pervez Elahi demands release of Tableeghi Jamat me ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.