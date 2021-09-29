UrduPoint.com

Every Businessman Must File Income Tax Return Within Last Date: FCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Every businessman must file income tax returns positively by September 30, 2021 to contribute to its productive role in the overall development of the country, said Chaudhry Talat Mahmood Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a meeting with Assistant Commissioner Income Tax Wasiq Mushtaq, he said the FCCI being the mother organization of the business community had been convincing its members to file maximum returns in addition to convincing non-filers to join the tax net to harvest the benefits of various government schemes.

He said that national development was directly linked with the payment of taxes and we must discharge our national obligations by filing the tax returns in time.

He said that it was for the first time that an income tax return form was uploaded on the FBR website approximately two months ago. Hence, maximum people should avail this facility and file their tax returns without waiting for the last dates.

He said that business leaders were also contacting their members to become filers in order to become eligible for various incentives.

IT Inspector Rana Mohsin, Ikramullah, Engineer Babar Shehzad, Rashid Munir, Muhammad Saeed Iqbaland Haji Gulzar Ahmed were also present in the meeting.

