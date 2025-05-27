Every sector must contribute to Pakistan’s economic revival: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday emphasized that every sector must contribute to stabilizing and growing Pakistan’s economy, stating that the burden cannot be allowed to fall solely on the formal sector and salaried class.

Speaking during a high-level meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP), led by Patron-in-Chief Abbas Akbar Ali, the minister underlined the need for collective responsibility in driving economic recovery, said a news release.

The delegation raised critical challenges facing the steel industry, including high energy costs, regulatory inconsistencies, and the need for a stable policy environment to ensure long-term investment and growth.

They also highlighted the impact of taxation policies on formal businesses and sought government support to level the playing field.

The minister acknowledged the industry’s concerns and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting productive sectors of the economy.

He noted that the steel sector plays a pivotal role in infrastructure development and job creation, and assured the delegation that their input would be factored into ongoing budgetary meetings and policy discussions.

He further explained that the government is pursuing a broad-based strategy to expand the tax base, reduce reliance on over-taxed segments, and bring the undocumented economy into the fold.

In this regard, he noted that the Prime Minister is personally leading regular meetings aimed at strengthening economic governance and enforcing equity across sectors.

The minister appreciated PALSP’s constructive engagement and encouraged continued dialogue between industry and government to align reforms with practical ground realities.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that economic policy is transparent, inclusive, and growth-oriented.

The meeting concluded with mutual agreement to remain in contact and collaborate on sector-specific policy improvements in the months ahead.