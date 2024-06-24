Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due representation in policy making: FCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Every trade, sector and sub-sector has been given due representation in policy making through standing committees concerned and their proactive role could make the FCCI more efficient, productive and result oriented, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing a meeting of conveners and co-conveners of the standing committees, he said that the FCCI provided a favorable environment to the standing committees to identify their sector specific problems along with their viable solutions and recommendations.

He said that the issues identified by the standing committees are raised at local, provincial and Federal level for their solutions and creating maximum facilitation for them. He himself minutely studies the minutes of every standing committee and their workable recommendations are forwarded to the concerned department with proper mechanism of follow up, he added.

He said that some standing committees are doing excellent jobs and their performance would be openly acknowledged during Annual General Meeting (AGM). However, he expressed concern that some committees failed to hold even a single meeting despite six months ago, they were requested in a similar meeting to improve their performance.

He said that the members could contact the concerned convener of the committee for the resolution of their genuine problems, however they could contact office bearers repeatedly in case of any delay in the resolution of their genuine issues. He said that the chamber encourages its members to improve their performance and on the basis of their efficiency, they are nominated for the executive committee.

In case of their excellent performance as executive members, they could also be picked for the august offices of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President, he added.

He said that if a problem is not resolved, the members must again bring it into the notice of the office bearers. He clarified the main objective of the chamber is to resolve the collective issues of the business community instead of focusing on problems faced by the individuals.

Dr Sajjad Arshad said that he is trying to resolve the problems of the members in Faisalabad while President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq who is also a member of the Anomaly Committee is busy in meetings at Islamabad to resolve the budget related issues. He urged upon the business community to stand united to protect their legitimate business interests.

Former President Rana Sikandar Azam said that FCCI has given due respect to the conveners and co-conveners of the standing committees and now they should think that in return what they have returned back to the FCCI.

The efforts of Shafique Hussain Shah, focal person of the meeting and protocol committee, were highly appreciated for managing the FCCI affairs in collaboration with the office bearers and secretariat.

Earlier, Sheikh Muhammad Fazil, Tayyab Gillani, Mirza Zahid, Talat Mahmood, Dr Ashfaq Ahmad, Sohail Butt, Madam Najma Afzal, Junaid Baig, Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak, Chaudhary Nawaz, Mian Tayyab, Shahzad Mahmood, Babar Shahzad, Attaullah and other conveners briefly explained the performance of their respective standing committees.