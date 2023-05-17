Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister of State for Petroleum says several projects are in pipeline to meet energy requirements of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2023) Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that every body should be held accountable.

The Minister of State also denounced the arson and vandalism of military installations and the building of Radio Pakistan, Peshawar. He said if these elements are allowed to go free, then in future nobody will be saved from such violent acts.

He expressed these words while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Musadik Malik said several projects are in pipeline to meet energy requirements of the country.

The minister said a comprehensive energy security agreement will be struck with a country besides conclusion of an agreement for construction of a new refinery worth ten to fourteen billion Dollars.

He said, "we have already succeeded in procuring oil on discounted rates from Russia,".