Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz Founds Investment Management Firm at Home - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has set up an asset management company in his ancestral region of Lower Austria, media said Tuesday.

The Kronen Zeitung cited sources close to Kurz as saying that he is the managing director and the only shareholder of SK Management, a share-managing and consulting firm in Waldviertel with an initial capital of 35,000 Euros ($39,000).

The firm will reportedly manage any future investments in start-ups on behalf of the former politician and process income from paid lectures.

Europe's youngest elected leader, Kurz resigned last fall after Austrian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation against him on suspicion of bribery and embezzlement.

It was reported last year that the 35 year old would take up the position of global strategist in February at an investment company in Silicon Valley in California. It belongs to German-American billionaire and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.