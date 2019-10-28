Ex-credit manager APNA bank Muridke held

Federal Investigation Agency Commercial Bank Circles (FIA-CBC) Lahore claimed on Monday to have arrested ex-credit manager APNA Bank branch Muridke for misappropriating Rs 4.333 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):Federal Investigation Agency Commercial Bank Circles (FIA-CBC) Lahore claimed on Monday to have arrested ex-credit manager APNA Bank branch Muridke for misappropriating Rs 4.333 million.

According to FIA spokesman, Ex-credit manager Nabeel Ashraf resident of Kamoke in connivance with other bank officials had misappropriated Rs 4.

333 million of the bank through fake loan documents.

The accused had been declared proclaimed offender. Further investigation was underway.